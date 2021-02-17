Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.45. 34,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

