Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,254 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 111,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,023. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.84 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

