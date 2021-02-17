TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

