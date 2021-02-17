TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
