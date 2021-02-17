TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Raised by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.51% of TechnipFMC worth $231,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

FTI stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.