Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.83, with a volume of 3470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

