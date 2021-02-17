Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tecogen stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

