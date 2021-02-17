Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) versus Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) Critical Survey

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners 20.41% 15.23% 4.38% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners $601.26 million 1.93 $152.79 million $1.79 7.45 Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

Teekay LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Volatility and Risk

Teekay LNG Partners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Teekay LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Teekay LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay LNG Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

