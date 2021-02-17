Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of NYSE HQL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $22.12.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

