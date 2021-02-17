Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Shares of NYSE HQL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $22.12.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
