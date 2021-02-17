Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $521,955.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.79 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

