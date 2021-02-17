Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded down $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.14. 53,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,217. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

