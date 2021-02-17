Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TDOC opened at $291.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.03. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -203.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders sold a total of 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

