Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $13.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 7,217,035 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

