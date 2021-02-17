Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 1,211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 522.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
