Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 1,211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 522.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

