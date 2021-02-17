Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 11,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,956. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

