Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.29. 6,054,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,296,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

