Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 28,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.
