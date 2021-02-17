TENA (TENA) Price Tops $0.10

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One TENA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $272,262.13 and approximately $5,845.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.70 or 0.00866107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00046389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.09 or 0.04887136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043478 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

