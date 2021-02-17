Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 12,131,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,156,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several analysts recently commented on TME shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $281,888,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $88,857,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,734,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

