Tenneco (TEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423,353 shares of company stock worth $37,821,309. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

