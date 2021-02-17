TENT (TENT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $522,293.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. TENT has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $522,293.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00454184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172571 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,791,780 coins and its circulating supply is 32,714,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

