Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Short Interest Update

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 20,790,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,916. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 247,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradata by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 545,369 shares during the period.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

