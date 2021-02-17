Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 400,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 434,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Ternium has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

