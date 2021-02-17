Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Terra has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $575.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00013909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 951,887,384 coins and its circulating supply is 442,352,948 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

