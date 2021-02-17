Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading Down 25%

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 497,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 900,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

