Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading Down 25%

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 497,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 900,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

