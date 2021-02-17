Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $502,893.04 and $892.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,915.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $715.51 or 0.01405284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.00472211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003715 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004892 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

