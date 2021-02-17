TerraUSD (UST) Market Cap Hits $484.68 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $484.68 million and $46.76 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008607 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 484,720,207 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

