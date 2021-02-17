Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $18.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $777.96. 736,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,502,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $816.56 and its 200-day moving average is $546.91. The company has a market cap of $746.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

