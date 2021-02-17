Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $144.34 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $32.42 billion and $144.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.60 or 0.83918928 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 33,508,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,416,104,717 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

