Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 25,100 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 855,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.