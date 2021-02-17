Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 513.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSET. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

