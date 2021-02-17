Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.39 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,275.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,243 shares of company stock worth $1,740,530. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

