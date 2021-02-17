Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,441.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 298,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 278,684 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

