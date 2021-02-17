Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Renasant worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 557,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

