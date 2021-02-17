Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 554.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Astronics worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Astronics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

