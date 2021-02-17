Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Standex International worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Standex International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Standex International by 51.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Standex International by 193.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Standex International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

