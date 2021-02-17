Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

