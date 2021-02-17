Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

