Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Tennant worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tennant by 69.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tennant by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 76.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock worth $3,107,984. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

