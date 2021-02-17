Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

