Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $1 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

