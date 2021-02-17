Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. GAN Limited has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

