Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,100 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 350,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

