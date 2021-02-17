Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,100 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

