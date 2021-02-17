Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,854 shares of company stock valued at $201,061 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

