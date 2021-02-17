Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 16,900 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

