Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMD. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

CMD stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.