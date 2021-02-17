Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Anterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 28.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Anterix by 106.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

ATEX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

