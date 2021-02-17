Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

