Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of RLI worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RLI by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.