Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Saia worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Saia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saia by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Saia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.80. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $214.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.